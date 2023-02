MACAO -- When tourists started vanishing from Macao as COVID-19 swept the globe, newspaper vendor Tseng Lai-wah knew the worst was coming.

As the gambling hub sealed itself off from the rest of the world with tough virus curbs, Tseng's stall -- which had been operating for 40 years near the Ruins of St. Paul, a popular tourist draw -- was forced to temporarily close, leaving her with little to no income for months.