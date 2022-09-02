Macao's junket king Alvin Chau goes on trial: 4 things to know

HONG KONG -- One of Macao's biggest criminal trials started Friday as former Suncity Group boss Alvin Chau faces a string of charges, including fraud, money laundering and illegal gambling, that could see him spend decades in prison if convicted.

Other company executives have been charged in relation to Suncity's alleged activities, which authorities have said cheated the world's biggest gaming hub out of about $1 billion in tax revenue. They're accused of helping Chau run a vast criminal empire built on junkets, a once-thriving business that arranged travel and credit for high rollers mostly from mainland China, where gambling is banned.