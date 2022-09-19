ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Macao's junket king Alvin Chau on trial: 4 things to know

Ex-Suncity Group boss and company executives accused of running criminal empire

Alvin Chau's Suncity Group handled travel and credit arrangements for high-roller gamblers mostly from mainland China. (Source photos by Getty Images and Ken Kobayashi)
PAK YIU, Nikkei staff writer | Macao

HONG KONG -- One of Macao's biggest criminal trials re-started Monday as former Suncity Group boss Alvin Chau faces a string of charges, including fraud, money laundering and illegal gambling, that could see him spend decades in prison if convicted.

Other company executives have been charged in relation to Suncity's alleged activities, which authorities have said cheated the world's biggest gaming hub out of about $1 billion in tax revenue. They're accused of helping Chau run a vast criminal empire built on junkets, a once-thriving business that arranged travel and credit for high rollers mostly from mainland China, where gambling is banned.

