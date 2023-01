MACAO -- Macao junkets king Alvin Chau's high-profile trial is set to end Wednesday with a verdict that could see him jailed for decades if found guilty on some 289 counts, including illegal gambling, money laundering and fraud.

The two-month hearing was the gaming hub's biggest criminal case in years and came after the founder of Suncity Group was detained in November 2021 as mainland Chinese authorities issued an arrest warrant over allegations he ran illegal cross-border gambling operations.