Macao to offer tax breaks to casinos for non-China gamblers

HONG KONG -- Macao casino operators could get a tax break for bringing in foreign gamblers under a last-minute change to the rules that will govern Asia's largest gaming market for the coming decade.

Gambling in Macao remains far below pre-pandemic levels due to China's zero-COVID policy, which is also effectively in force in the former Portuguese colony. Visitors from other countries are barred while tourists from mainland China, long Macao's main market, face cumbersome travel barriers.

In addition, China has strengthened its anti-gambling laws and encouraged Macao to crack down on junket agents who previously funneled high rollers into the city from the mainland, labeling capital outflows to offshore casinos as a threat to economic security.

Under these pressures, analysts have been calculating how long Macao casinos' cash reserves can last.

In the latest draft of the city's new gaming law, forwarded out of committee by the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, Macao's effective tax rate on gross gaming receipts, already Asia's highest, would edge up to 40% from 39%.

The base rate of 35% would not change, but two additional levies to support cultural activities, infrastructure and other programs of the government and Macao Foundation would rise to a combined 5% from 4%.

The draft bill, expected to be voted on later this month, says that Macao's chief executive will be able to waive the two additional levies "based on public interest, especially to boost foreign market sources," without going into detail.

On Wednesday, the government cut the quarantine period for arrivals from overseas to 10 days from 14.

Despite such adjustments, observers question the extent to which casino operators are likely to pivot to foreign markets.

"The government has not only increased the tax burden on gaming operators to 40%, there is no guarantee that there would be a tax decrease," said Antonio Lobo Vilela, a former government gaming law adviser.

Carlos Lobo, a former Sands China legal counsel, said in a post on LinkedIn: "Increasing the gaming tax by 1% via 'contributions,' without any previous indication that the Macao government was even considering it, is bad news for investors. I wish (hope?) this was a typo."

In Singapore, Asia's second largest casino market, gaming tax rates top out at 22%.

Due to COVID, Macao has fallen behind on revamping its gaming regime. The concessions granted to the city's six operators under a 2001 law had been due to expire next week, but have been extended to year-end to allow time to fine-tune new rules and launch a fresh concession tender.

The Macao Special Administrative Region, the only part of China with legal casinos, relies heavily on gaming taxes. Due to the pandemic, the government has been forced to dip into its reserves for the first time while unemployment has risen to its highest level in a decade.

Gaming revenues for the first five months of the year reached 23.79 billion patacas ($2.94 billion), down 44% from 2021 levels.

Earlier this week, UBS analyst Angus Chan slashed his forecasts for Macao casino revenues along with his price targets for the city's operators as he pushed back the expected date for normalized Chinese travel rules until the first quarter of 2023 from the quarter before due to the mainland's continuing COVID troubles.

He now predicts revenues this year will reach $8.7 billion, instead of $12.3 billion, while operators' earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization will come in at $294 million, rather than $1.7 billion.

"We believe 2023 could be a year of recovery rather than full normalization," he said.