HONG KONG -- Malaysian tourism and gaming conglomerate Genting Group has lost its bid to win a Macao gaming license, ending months of speculation over a possible shake-up for the casino hub.

On Saturday, the city said it has awarded new licenses to Macao's six licensed gaming companies -- Sands China, Wynn Macau, MGM China, Galaxy Entertainment Group, Melco Resorts and SJM Holdings -- that lets them operate for another 10 years, starting in January.