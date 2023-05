HONG KONG -- The Maldives is ahead of other Asian destinations in terms of attracting tourists in the wake of COVID-19, thanks in part to flocks of travelers from Russia who have been shunned by many countries following the Kremlin's invasion of Ukraine.

Over 523,000 foreign tourists visited the tropical island country in the first quarter of this year, up 8.5% from the same period in 2019 and making the Maldives one of the first nations where arrivals have exceeded pre-pandemic levels.