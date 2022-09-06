ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Marriott aims for 100 hotels in Japan by 2024, expanding 30%

U.S. operator looks beyond big cities as tourism recovers from COVID

A Fairfield by Marriott hotel in Tenri, Nara prefecture. The brand in Japan works with local governments to highlight surrounding communities. (Photo by Atsushi Ooka)
TARO SAEKI, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Marriott International will increase its presence in Japan by 30% to around 100 hotels by the end of 2024, anticipating an upswing in travel driven by a recovering economy and easing COVID-19 border restrictions.

The U.S. hotel and resort operator plans to open additional locations under its Fairfield by Marriott brand, which launched in Japan in 2020. These hotels are generally located at roadside rest stops and work with regional governments to highlight local attractions, such as by offering bento boxes featuring the area's delicacies or access to nearby onsen hot springs. The rooms, which go for around 15,000 yen ($107) per night, are popular among solo and younger travelers.

