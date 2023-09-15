ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Travel & Leisure

Marriott to open three hotels in Indonesia's Nusantara

Announcement is welcome news as government plans to begin move next year

Construction activity at the core government area of Indonesia's new capital city of Nusantara on March 8. The government plans to begin moving some functions from Jakarta next year.   © Reuters
NANA SHIBATA, Nikkei staff writer | Indonesia

JAKARTA -- Marriott International has announced it will open three hotels in Indonesia's new capital city on the island of Borneo in cooperation with a local partner in a move certain to be seen by the Indonesian government as a vote of confidence in the massive project.

The U.S. global hotel operator said it signed a deal with Indonesian real estate developer Pakuwon Jati to launch three properties in Nusantara, where the government plans to start moving some functions from the current capital of Jakarta next year.

