Marriott to open three hotels in Indonesia's Nusantara

JAKARTA -- Marriott International has announced it will open three hotels in Indonesia's new capital city on the island of Borneo in cooperation with a local partner in a move certain to be seen by the Indonesian government as a vote of confidence in the massive project.

The U.S. global hotel operator said it signed a deal with Indonesian real estate developer Pakuwon Jati to launch three properties in Nusantara, where the government plans to start moving some functions from the current capital of Jakarta next year.