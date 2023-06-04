ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Medicine, sweets, whisky, even stationery hot souvenirs in Japan

Local retailers celebrate the return of the tourist hordes

Shoppers in the medical section of a Tokyo store. Pharmaceutical products are popular as Japanese souvenirs. 
MIYU KAJI, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Step off the train -- or even onto the train -- in one of Tokyo's trendy neighborhoods and it becomes obvious: The foreign tourist hordes are back. But what are they doing while not recording videos of themselves stepping through Shibuya crossing? Nikkei has surveyed retailers and manufacturers and put together a foreign tourist shopping list.

Actually, national estimates show foreign tourists are mostly back. In April, 1.95 million of them visited Japan, about 30% fewer than those who arrived four years earlier, before COVID. The falloff is mostly attributable to Chinese traveler arrivals. While Chinese accounted for 30% of total visitors before the virus, they constituted less than 10% in the latest monthly data.

