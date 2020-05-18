ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Mount Fuji to close for climbing this summer

Coronavirus outbreak prompts first full shutdown since at least 1960

Mount Fuji stands covered in snow in November 2019. Japan's most famous peak will be closed to climbers this summer. (Photo by Hideaki Naito)
KIMIHIKO KOHATA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

SHIZUOKA, Japan -- Mount Fuji, Japan's most recognizable landmark, will see all climbing paths closed this summer owing to concerns that crowds of hikers could spread the coronavirus.

Shizuoka Prefecture, which manages three of the four routes, said Monday that all three will remain closed during the July-September season for the first time since the prefectural government took over their management in 1960.

This follows an announcement Monday by neighboring Yamanashi Prefecture that it would not open its route this season.

About 236,000 people climbed Mount Fuji during the summer season last year, with the majority taking Yamanashi Prefecture's Yoshida route, according to Japan's Environment Ministry.

A Shizuoka Prefecture official urged hikers to avoid the mountain, warning that "rescues will not be possible if there is an accident."

