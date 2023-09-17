Muji brand owner woos travelers with renovated Japanese houses

TOKYO -- Ryohin Keikaku, owner of the Muji lifestyle brand, has begun renovating old houses and other idle buildings in Japan for use as lodgings for travelers and others.

The company began in August by opening a renovated farmhouse that was built in Kamogawa, Chiba Prefecture, more than 100 years ago. The single-story Muji Base Kamogawa has a total floor space of 156 sq. meters and retains much of its original feel. The Muji brand household goods and furnishings offer visitors a comfortable stay.