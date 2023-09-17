ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Travel & Leisure

Muji brand owner woos travelers with renovated Japanese houses

Ryohin Keikaku sells plan as solution to Japan's 'akiya' problem

Roughly one-third of the reservations for Muji Base so far have come from abroad. (Photo courtesy of Ryohin Keikaku)
KANOKO SAKAMOTO, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Ryohin Keikaku, owner of the Muji lifestyle brand, has begun renovating old houses and other idle buildings in Japan for use as lodgings for travelers and others.

The company began in August by opening a renovated farmhouse that was built in Kamogawa, Chiba Prefecture, more than 100 years ago. The single-story Muji Base Kamogawa has a total floor space of 156 sq. meters and retains much of its original feel. The Muji brand household goods and furnishings offer visitors a comfortable stay.

