Oyo's Japan unit sells long-suffering residential business

TOKYO -- Indian hotel startup Oyo Hotels & Homes is to sell its short-term residential business in Japan.

SoftBank Group-backed Oyo has struggled with the unit's lackluster performance since its launch two years ago.

The Japan unit, which went through a restructuring to merger two different entities last summer, says it will stick to its hotel business for its further growth, even as the hospitality industry also suffers from the country's COVID-19 wave.

Oyo Japan, which started its residential brand Oyo Life in March 2019, announced Tuesday it will sell the brand on June 1 to KC Technologies, a company newly established by real-estate consulting firm Kasumigaseki Capital to operate Oyo Life. Oyo Japan will however continue to participate in the business as one of four investors, along with other real-estate technology companies.

"As customers' needs are changing significantly due to COVID-19, Oyo Japan has decided to make a major shift in its involvement in the real estate business, turning the hotel business Oyo Hotel to our core business," said Oyo Japan CEO Ryoma Yamamoto in a press release.

Customers currently using Oyo Life rental housing can continue to use the service, the company added. Currently, Oyo Japan counts India's Oyo Hotels & Homes, SoftBank's mobile unit, as well as SoftBank Vision Fund as investors. Vision Fund is also a major investor in the Indian parent company.

Oyo Life, which initially started as an independent joint venture unit with India's Oyo Hotels & Homes and Z Holdings, a SoftBank Group affiliate and formerly Yahoo Japan, was intended to simplify apartment rental via a mobile app.

But its model of subleasing its portfolio of properties from their owners meant it had to pay for homes regardless of whether they were occupied. While it had aimed to offer 1 million rooms, it had signed contracts and managed to occupy only about a few thousands rooms. In November 2019, Z Holdings sold all of its roughly one-third stake in Oyo Life back to Oyo for 1 yen per share, a total of 339 yen ($3), after it had purchased the stake for 8.3 billion yen nine months earlier.

The hotel unit Oyo Hotels, whose joint venture partner included SoftBank's mobile unit and SoftBank Vision Fund, was also far from reaching an initial target, prompting the unit to cut personnel costs by more than half last spring.

To turn the business more profitable, the two units were merged in July to establish Oyo Japan, as they intended to save sales and marketing costs by operating under a single entity.

Focusing on the hotel business after the sale of the residential brand would still mean a rocky road for Oyo Japan. Japan entered on Sunday the third state of emergency in Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo.

Japan also trails other advanced economies in vaccine inoculation rates, a move which many involved in the hospitality industry see as a hindrance to shore up travel and tourism.