Philippine developer Megaworld to invest $6.3bn in 5-year push

MANILA -- Leading Philippine developer Megaworld plans to invest 350 billion pesos ($6.28 billion) on urban development and other projects over five years through 2027, accelerating the construction of hotels, offices and commercial facilities outside Metro Manila.

Megaworld, the real estate arm of conglomerate Alliance Global Group, has established a reputation for developing offices and urban malls. The company's investment plans for the next five years include projects in areas south of Metro Manila -- the nation's economic center -- and on the western island of Palawan, where the world-renowned El Nido resort is located.