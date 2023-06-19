ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Travel & Leisure

Philippine developer Megaworld to invest $6.3bn in 5-year push

Group looks beyond Metro Manila to build tourism and outsourcing facilities

Megaworld has developed malls and commercial facilities in Manila. (Photo by Yuichi Shiga)
YUICHI SHIGA, Nikkei staff writer | Philippines

MANILA -- Leading Philippine developer Megaworld plans to invest 350 billion pesos ($6.28 billion) on urban development and other projects over five years through 2027, accelerating the construction of hotels, offices and commercial facilities outside Metro Manila.

Megaworld, the real estate arm of conglomerate Alliance Global Group, has established a reputation for developing offices and urban malls. The company's investment plans for the next five years include projects in areas south of Metro Manila -- the nation's economic center -- and on the western island of Palawan, where the world-renowned El Nido resort is located.

Read Next

Latest On Travel & Leisure

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close