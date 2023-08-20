ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Philippines expects basketball World Cup to trigger travel boom

Airlines and other tourism industries vie for demand from 'revenge travelers'

Spain won the 2019 FIBA World Cup in Beijing. The 2023 tournament will be hosted by the Philippines, Indonesia and Japan.   © Reuters
YUICHI SHIGA, Nikkei staff writer | Philippines

MANILA -- Airlines and tourism companies are expanding their services in the Philippines, anticipating a tourism boom in a country that, finally free of some of the world's tightest COVID-related restrictions, is preparing to host the basketball World Cup.

The expectations come now that airlines operating in the country have stopped requiring passengers to wear face masks, taken measures to enhance passenger convenience and expanded their routes, moves made possible by the government lifting its strict COVID public health emergency late last month.

