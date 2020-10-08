Prince Hotels opens first $100-per-night site in Tokyo

TOKYO -- Japan's Prince Hotels on Thursday opened the first location in a new chain offering the hospitality brand's lowest room rates.

The Prince Smart Inn Ebisu in Tokyo's Shibuya district features a contactless check-in by smartphone and average daily rates of around 10,000 yen ($94).

With its stripped-down services, the discount chain attempts to attract 20- and 30-somethings to a hotel group known for high-end and family-oriented accommodations that offer a full range of amenities and meticulous Japanese omotenashi hospitality.

"This is venturing into uncharted territory for Prince Hotels," said Takashi Goto, president of Seibu Holdings, the hotel group's parent company.

The new hotel shows adaptations to the coronavirus pandemic. Guests have as little interaction with staff as possible.

Guests check in using multilingual touchscreens, one of the hotel's features for cutting interaction with staff. (Photo courtesy of Prince Hotels)

They can leave luggage in personal lockers in the lobby and use their smartphone to unlock their room door. Smart speakers in each room provide information on restaurants and local attractions. The television indicates whether the laundry room is in use.

The company looks to open another Smart Inn in the resort town of Atami southwest of Tokyo in January, followed by a Kyoto location during summer 2021 and one in Okinawa in 2022.

Plans call for opening 100 Smart Inns in about 10 years. Locations will include smaller cities as well as areas near airports and train stations -- places different from Prince Hotels' traditional targets.