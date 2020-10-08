ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Travel & Leisure

Prince Hotels opens first $100-per-night site in Tokyo

High-end brand steps into 'uncharted territory' with stripped-down stays

Prince Smart Inn Ebisu in Tokyo's Shibuya district is the first location in a no-frills chain geared for younger guests. (Photo courtesy of Prince Hotels)
MAMI OSADA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Japan's Prince Hotels on Thursday opened the first location in a new chain offering the hospitality brand's lowest room rates.

The Prince Smart Inn Ebisu in Tokyo's Shibuya district features a contactless check-in by smartphone and average daily rates of around 10,000 yen ($94).

With its stripped-down services, the discount chain attempts to attract 20- and 30-somethings to a hotel group known for high-end and family-oriented accommodations that offer a full range of amenities and meticulous Japanese omotenashi hospitality.

"This is venturing into uncharted territory for Prince Hotels," said Takashi Goto, president of Seibu Holdings, the hotel group's parent company.

The new hotel shows adaptations to the coronavirus pandemic. Guests have as little interaction with staff as possible.

Guests check in using multilingual touchscreens, one of the hotel's features for cutting interaction with staff. (Photo courtesy of Prince Hotels)

They can leave luggage in personal lockers in the lobby and use their smartphone to unlock their room door. Smart speakers in each room provide information on restaurants and local attractions. The television indicates whether the laundry room is in use.

The company looks to open another Smart Inn in the resort town of Atami southwest of Tokyo in January, followed by a Kyoto location during summer 2021 and one in Okinawa in 2022.

Plans call for opening 100 Smart Inns in about 10 years. Locations will include smaller cities as well as areas near airports and train stations -- places different from Prince Hotels' traditional targets.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close