Travel & Leisure

Private lodgings taking root in Japanese countryside

'Minpaku' expected to make up for lack of hotels, inns

A group of guests enjoy a barbecue at a rented cottages in Nasu, Tochigi prefecture, north of Tokyo. (Photo by Naoyuki Kozuki)
NAOYUKI KOZUKI, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Private lodgings offered as temporary accommodations -- called minpaku in Japan -- are making their way into regions outside big cities. Although visits to Japan by international travelers came to a standstill during the COVID-19 pandemic, demand from domestic tourists is on the rise.

Guest numbers for minpaku lodgings have more than doubled from pre-pandemic levels in 10 prefectures, led by Tochigi, north of Tokyo, where rented cottages are especially popular. People in the tourism industry hope minpaku will help alleviate accommodation shortages, as visitors from abroad are also returning in growing numbers.

