TOKYO -- Demand for minpaku, or private accommodations used as temporary lodgings, is recovering in Japan after falling through the floor during the COVID-19 pandemic.

With Japan's entry restrictions lifted, overseas visitors are again renting private rooms and homes. In February to March, the number of overnight stays in these lodgings returned to just under 70% of the pre-COVID peak. During the pandemic, meanwhile, more Japanese nationals used minpaku. Now, prices are on the rise.