ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Travel & Leisure

Recalling Steve Jobs' love affair with Kyoto

Tech tycoon saw Zen simplicity in ancient capital's art, gardens, sweets

Steve Jobs, who helped U.S. computer maker Apple develop into a multinational tech giant, visited Kyoto repeatedly during his life, marveling at its Zen-inspired aesthetics.   © AP
KOKI IZUMI, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

KYOTO -- Steve Jobs, who transformed U.S. gadget maker Apple into a multinational tech giant, visited Kyoto a number of times during his life. He learned from Japan's Soto school of Zen Buddhism and, in a biography, said that Zen Buddhism was aesthetically sublime, and that the sublimity of Kyoto's gardens were a reflection of that faith.

A visit to Japan's ancient capital reveals aspects of Kyoto that Jobs found inspirational, as do conversations with some of the people who encountered him during his trips to the city.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close