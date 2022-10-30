Recalling Steve Jobs' love affair with Kyoto

KYOTO -- Steve Jobs, who transformed U.S. gadget maker Apple into a multinational tech giant, visited Kyoto a number of times during his life. He learned from Japan's Soto school of Zen Buddhism and, in a biography, said that Zen Buddhism was aesthetically sublime, and that the sublimity of Kyoto's gardens were a reflection of that faith.

A visit to Japan's ancient capital reveals aspects of Kyoto that Jobs found inspirational, as do conversations with some of the people who encountered him during his trips to the city.