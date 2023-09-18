RedDoorz to focus on Indonesian, Philippine hotels: CEO

JAKARTA -- Budget hotel network operator RedDoorz is focusing on Indonesia and the Philippines after withdrawing from its home market of Singapore early this year, the company's founder and CEO told Nikkei Asia.

RedDoorz oversees a network of independently-owned partner hotels that must meet common standards regarding cleanliness, internet connection availability and other services. The company's proprietary system uses big data to predict demand and set room rates for member hotels, allowing them to benefit from economies of scale.