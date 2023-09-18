ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Travel & Leisure

RedDoorz to focus on Indonesian, Philippine hotels: CEO

Budget chain aims to increase properties to 8,000 over next few years

RedDoorz CEO Amit Saberwal says the company is approaching profitability. (Photo by Nana Shibata) 
NANA SHIBATA, Nikkei staff writer | Indonesia

JAKARTA -- Budget hotel network operator RedDoorz is focusing on Indonesia and the Philippines after withdrawing from its home market of Singapore early this year, the company's founder and CEO told Nikkei Asia.

RedDoorz oversees a network of independently-owned partner hotels that must meet common standards regarding cleanliness, internet connection availability and other services. The company's proprietary system uses big data to predict demand and set room rates for member hotels, allowing them to benefit from economies of scale.

