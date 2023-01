OSAKA -- Japanese hospitality company Royal Hotel will sell the land and buildings of its flagship Rihga Royal Hotel Osaka to a Canadian real estate investment firm under plans announced Friday, aiming to lure affluent international travelers by undergoing renovations.

Royal Hotel will continue to operate the property under a contract after the sale to Toronto-based BentallGreenOak for an undisclosed sum believed to run to mid-50 billion yen ($385 million) range.