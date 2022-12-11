Russian tourist numbers jump in Thailand

BANGKOK -- Travel by Russians to Thailand has increased sharply even as European Union members and other countries maintain effective restrictions on their entry.

In October, regular flights between Russia and a Thai resort went back into operation after being suspended since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The number of charter flights from Russia has also increased. As the international community maintains economic sanctions against Russia, led by the United States and European countries, the Thai government's apparently willing acceptance of Russian tourists has met with criticism from some circles.