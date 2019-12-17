ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Travel & Leisure

Seoul is Japanese travelers' top New Year's destination

Bargain prices push South Korean capital past Bangkok and Taipei

Nikkei staff writers
Tourists dressed in traditional Korean costumes visit the Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul.   © Reuters

TOKYO -- More people in Japan booked flights to Seoul than to any other overseas city for the New Year's holidays.

Travel website operator Skyscanner Japan tabulated round-trip flight reservations made through its website and app, used for comparing air ticket prices, as of mid-November. South Korea's capital was the leading destination for trips between Dec. 28 and Jan. 5, followed by Bangkok and Taipei.

Travel to Asian destinations appears to remain popular, especially among young people, due to low costs. Trips to Seoul are about 10,000 yen ($91.40) cheaper than a year earlier. A decline in group tours likely has made it easier for individuals to book reservations.

