Seoul is Japanese travelers' top New Year's destination

TOKYO -- More people in Japan booked flights to Seoul than to any other overseas city for the New Year's holidays.

Travel website operator Skyscanner Japan tabulated round-trip flight reservations made through its website and app, used for comparing air ticket prices, as of mid-November. South Korea's capital was the leading destination for trips between Dec. 28 and Jan. 5, followed by Bangkok and Taipei.

Travel to Asian destinations appears to remain popular, especially among young people, due to low costs. Trips to Seoul are about 10,000 yen ($91.40) cheaper than a year earlier. A decline in group tours likely has made it easier for individuals to book reservations.