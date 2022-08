SHANGHAI -- Chinese leisure park operator Haichang Ocean Park Holdings has opened an area devoted to Japanese superhero Ultraman in its Shanghai theme park as part of efforts to attract more visitors in the wake of the country's numerous COVID-19 lockdowns.

Ultraman is hugely popular in China among children and adults. Haichang decided to enlist the action character amid moves at the country's leisure facilities to take advantage of well-known characters to boost in-park spending.