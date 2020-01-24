Shinjuku takes crown as Tokyo's top spending spot for tourists

TOKYO -- Overseas tourists visiting Tokyo opened their wallets widest in the capital's Shinjuku Ward, splashing out in a district known for its nightclubs and many shopping opportunities.

Twenty-three percent of tourists said they spent the most money in Shinjuku, according to a survey by Life Pepper, a digital marketing firm in Tokyo. The Akihabara area, known for its electronics stores, came in next at 14%, while the upscale Ginza shopping district took third place with 13%.

Shinjuku also topped in terms of satisfaction, cited by 21%, followed by Akihabara's 14%.

Life Pepper conducted its on-the-street survey of international tourists in December. The company received responses from 146 people, with those from greater China making up the majority at 100.

Shinjuku's Golden Gai area, famous for its nightlife scene, is a particular draw. One bar, the Albatross, reports that 90% of customers are foreign nationals.

"Foreigners consume three times more than Japanese," said the bar's manager, who observed that the heaviest drinkers hail from the U.S. and Europe. "Going forward in Japan, if you're unable to take in international tourists, you won't be able to survive," he said.

"There are some who come [to Shinjuku] to drink every day of their stay in Tokyo," said an officer with the business promotion association for Golden Gai shops.

Chinese tourists used to be known for bakugai, or "explosive" shopping sprees. That trend has become less pronounced, but people from the greater China area, including the mainland and Taiwan, still spent an average of 60,000 yen ($545), six times the 10,000 yen average for travelers from the West.

"The contents of the tax-free shops have changed," said Tomio Izumi, who heads the Akihabara Tourism Promotion Association. "Cosmetics and pharmaceutical products make up a large part of sales."

Akky International, a tax-free electronics store in Akihabara, is boosting its revenue by reserving shelf space for beauty devices and cosmetics. The cosmetics floor is much larger than it was a decade ago, and the lineup has expanded more than 10-fold.

Thirty-one percent of Chinese shoppers said they spent the most money at drugstores, followed by the 30% who listed department and specialty stores and the 12% who shopped at electronics retailers.

Those customers spent an average of 43,000 yen at drugstores, 100,000 yen at department and specialty stores and 54,000 yen at electronics shops. The survey found that a plurality of 43% of tourists from greater China were satisfied with shopping compared with other activities like eating out.

Tourists overall did most of their spending at department and specialty stores, at 28%, while drugstores were second at 21%.

A tourist spot that wows can expect greater traffic through word-of-mouth. But demand concentrated in one place can bring some unintended consequences.

Last fall's Rugby World Cup brought more foreign tourists to Golden Gai than expected, leading to overflow crowds of drunken fans reveling in the street.

In response, Golden Gai stores put up signs in English reminding customers to be considerate of others while drinking. Some shops have reportedly switched to members-only systems to accommodate Japanese regulars who have become reluctant to visit.

"We didn't want to put up these preachy signs in Golden Gai, where free-spirited people congregate, but we've reached our limit," said an official with the business promotion association.