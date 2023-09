SINGAPORE -- Singapore will increase the use of biometric technology for immigration clearances at its main airport in order to reduce the need for physical passports, enabling smoother travel for passengers.

Lawmakers on Sept. 18 passed a bill that will let the city-state's Changi Airport digitize and automate immigration clearances with biometrics -- authenticating a person's identity via unique physical traits such as fingerprints and retinal patterns -- from the first half of 2024.