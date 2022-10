SINGAPORE -- Singaporean low-cost carrier Scoot has become the first Southeast Asian airline to fly a "Pikachu Jet" to stimulate demand to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The subsidiary of Singapore Airlines also aims to attract demand with ticket giveaways and the opening of new routes. As China keeps in place its strict zero-COVID policy that has effectively banned cross-border travel, Scoot is pinning its hopes on Japan and Taiwan, which have decided to scrap travel restrictions.