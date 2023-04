SINGAPORE -- Expansion projects at two high-profile integrated resorts in Singapore have been plagued by delays of up to four years, pushing back their midterm growth strategies.

The city-state reached an agreement in 2019 with both Marina Bay Sands and Resorts World Sentosa on expansions involving a total of 9 billion Singapore dollars ($6.77 billion) in investments for the integrated resorts, a term for getaways that include casinos.