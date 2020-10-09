Singapore's 'cruises to nowhere' aim to revive COVID-hit industry

SINGAPORE -- Cruise operators Royal Caribbean International and Genting Cruise Lines will once again set sail from Singapore this fall, making both among the first in Asia to jumpstart an industry devastated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Their ships will not be venturing far, however. Tourism authorities in the city-state announced this week that the two companies will be allowed to offer Singapore residents "cruises to nowhere" from November on a trial basis, with strict safety precautions and mandatory COVID-19 testing for both crew and passengers.

Genting Cruise Lines' ship World Dream will begin sailing from Nov. 6, while Royal Caribbean International's vessel Quantum of the Seas will do so in December. Under Singapore's safety protocols, the liners have to cap capacity at 50% and can only make out-and-back trips with no ports of call.

The country has managed to keep a lid on coronavirus infections, with daily cases hovering in the low double-digits recently after a massive outbreak tore through the migrant worker community months ago and pushed the number of COVID patients toward the 60,000 mark.

"Singapore remains committed to supporting and growing cruise tourism in the region. We will continue to work with cruise lines and our industry stakeholders to chart a new course for safe cruising," Keith Tan, chief executive of the Singapore Tourism Board, said.

"Public health and safety are our utmost priority as we reopen various sectors of the economy in a gradual and safe manner," he added.

Quantum of the Seas, operated by Royal Caribbean International, will set sail from -- and to -- Singapore in December. (Photo by Dylan Loh)

The board is working to develop "CruiseSafe," a mandatory certification program that will set out stringent hygiene and safety measures throughout the passenger journey, from prior to boarding to after disembarkation. The cruise-to-nowhere trials are part of that development: Authorities will monitor the progress of these trips in the coming months before deciding on the next steps for the industry.

Authorities say Singapore is one of the first countries in the world to develop and implement an audit and certification program for cruise lines before sailings can commence.

Singapore has already allowed hotels to accept guests for "staycations" after a period of shutdowns due to the pandemic. The "seacations" for residents are another step forward, and hopes are high that the initiative will help revive one of the most embattled segments of tourism.

The coronavirus pandemic has left ships with a reputation as breeding grounds for transmission. This spring, the Diamond Princess cruise ship was confined at the Japanese port of Yokohama due to a massive COVID-19 outbreak that saw more than 700 passengers and crew infected and left more than 10 people dead.

Prior to the pandemic the leisure cruise sector had been growing at a healthy rate. In 2013, just 860 cruises were being offered in Asia; by 2019, that had more than doubled to 1,900. In the same period, passenger capacity soared nearly three times, from 1.5 million to 4 million cabins.

Royal Caribbean and Genting both issued optimistic statements on the resumption of cruises in Singapore, despite the fact that their ships will be operating at a lower capacity and cannot cater to foreign tourists.

Asia's cruise industry was growing at a rapid clip before the coronavirus pandemic struck. (Photo by Dylan Loh)

"Singapore residents are adventurous travelers, and we are so excited to give them the opportunity to get away from their daily grind and enjoy a thrilling world-class ocean getaway, with total peace of mind," said Angie Stephen, managing director for the Asia-Pacific region at Royal Caribbean.

"We are confident that the resumption of operations in Singapore will further contribute and benefit the various local supply and related network chain of the cruise tourism sector," said Michael Goh, President of Dream Cruises, which is owned by Genting.

Royal Caribbean, which operates some of the largest passenger ships in the world, said its Quantum of the Seas ship will offer Singapore residents three- and four-night getaways starting Dec. 1.

The company said it will implement a comprehensive set of health and safety measures at every step for passengers, with rigorous protocols that include testing and screening, stringent cleaning practices and reduced passenger capacities to allow for greater physical distancing.

In addition, it said it will provide passengers a full refund if a guest or any member of their travel party tests positive for the new coronavirus during their voyage. The operator said it will also cover up to 25,000 Singapore dollars ($18,400) per person in onboard medical costs related to COVID-19, as well as any required quarantine and travel home.

Genting said it will offer two- and three-night cruises for Singapore residents, with similarly strict safety measures, including stringent health screening processes prior to embarkation, safe food and beverage handling procedures and complete ventilation in guest and crew cabins, as well as in public spaces.

The operator said a mandatory COVID-19 test will be conducted on all guests aged 13 and above before they board its World Dream vessel, and all guests aged 7 or above will be required to have the TraceTogether digital system that Singapore has been using for contact tracing amid the pandemic.