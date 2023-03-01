Skiing is hot in China -- even indoors -- on Olympic boom

DALIAN, China -- Winter sports are booming in China on the coattails of last year's Beijing Winter Olympics, with participants in the 2021-22 season doubling from five years earlier and ski resorts going up around the country.

A large indoor ski area is under construction outside Shanghai, with a total space of 230,000 square meters including a hotel. The resort, dubbed Wintastar Shanghai and slated to be completed this year, is being developed by a team including city-backed Shanghai Lujiazui Development Group.