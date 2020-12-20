Sky deck promises front-seat view of Mt. Fuji, no ride required

TOKYO -- The spectacular view of Mount Fuji offered by the famed Fujiyama roller coaster is legendary. Soon even those who shun the stomach-churning ride will be able to take in Japan's tallest mountain.

Fuji-Q Highland will invest about 1.07 billion yen ($10.4 million) to build a roughly 55-meter-high observation platform at the popular ride, with plans to open it in the summer of 2021.

The structure, planned as an inspection tower for workers, is being built for Fujiyama's 25th anniversary. A tracklike open-air path will also let safety-harness-wearing parkgoers walk without handrails. A slidelike tube will take guests from the observation platform back to solid ground.

The roller coaster will close for construction from around February.

Fuji-Q Highland's owner, railway operator Fuji Kyuko, hopes that the new attraction will lure more area tourists to the park.