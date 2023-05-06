Small group tours take overseas travelers to rare sites in Japan

TOKYO -- A Tokyo company specializing in small group tours is focused on catering to the needs of overseas travelers, many of whom prefer to avoid large groups out of concern over COVID-19 and a desire for more flexibility than the typical large group tour offers.

The Japanese government is working to promote high-value tourism. It has set a target spending level per person of 200,000 yen ($1,450), as part of the Tourism Nation Promotion Basic Plan which runs for three years from the fiscal year ending March 2024.