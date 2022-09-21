Sony's Aquaverse set for Thai debut as Paramount eyes Bali theme park

JAKARTA/BANGKOK/TOKYO -- Sony Pictures Entertainment will open a water park in Thailand next month while Paramount Pictures plans to build one of Southeast Asia's largest theme parks in the Indonesian island resort of Bali, as the companies seek to tap the region's growing middle-class demand.

The Columbia Pictures Aquaverse is set to debut Oct. 12 near the popular Thai resort city of Pattaya, parent Sony Pictures announced last Thursday. The theme and water park, spanning 56,000 square meters, had been scheduled to open in October last year, but the pandemic and other factors pushed back the date.