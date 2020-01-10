South Korea rift and natural disasters take a toll on Japan tourism

TOKYO -- Japan's inbound tourism growth has slowed, owing to a drop in South Korean tourists due to bilateral tensions and a series of natural disasters.

Although arrivals increased for the eighth consecutive year, the 2.2% growth rate was the smallest Japan has seen since 2012. Japan welcomed 31.88 million foreign visitors in 2019, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism announced on Friday.

The government has set a goal of increasing the number of visitors to Japan to 40 million by 2020, but whether the nation can achieve that number has become uncertain after Friday's announcement by Kazuyoshi Akaba, the transport minister. The tourism sector benefited from Japan hosting the Rugby World Cup last fall, and the government hopes to replicate that result during the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

But the chill in relations between South Korea and Japan hit tourism hard, as South Koreans had previously accounted for about a quarter of visitors to Japan. The Japanese government's imposition of stricter export controls on South Korea over historical wartime issues led to consumers in that country boycotting Japanese travel and goods. The number of South Korean visitors declined by 7.6% in July, and dropped further to reach a 60% decline by November.

Japan, however, saw a rise in visitors from other countries and regions. Visitors from China to Japan reached a record high of approximately 8.88 million by November 2019, up 14% from the same period the previous year. Southeast Asia, Europe and the U.S. are also performing well, and the transport ministry expressed optimism that as South Korean visitor numbers recover, overall growth may pick up again.