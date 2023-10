SEOUL -- South Korea's airlines are resuming service to regional airports in Japan, tapping demand from leisure travelers taking advantage of the weak yen to enjoy affordable golf and hot spring vacations.

Korean Air Lines will resume service from Seoul to Kagoshima, Okayama and Niigata on Oct. 29, with three round trips each per week. Flights to larger cities like Tokyo, Osaka, Fukuoka and Nagoya also will be increased.