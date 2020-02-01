South Korean travel to Japan slumps 27% as ties turn cold

TOKYO -- South Korean travelers shunned Japanese destinations last year after bilateral relations soured, bucking a tourism trend that produced a record number of foreign visitors to Japan in 2019.

New arrivals from South Korea plummeted by 27.1% to 5.34 million during 2019, official Japanese data released Friday shows, the first drop in visitors from the Asian neighbor in eight years. Tourist numbers plunged by over 50% on the year for each month since August.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's cabinet approved tougher restrictions in August on certain exports to South Korea. Seoul soon responded by saying it would not renew an intelligence sharing pact with Tokyo, before reversing that decision in November.

The Immigration Bureau of Japan, which compiled the annual data, said the export restrictions could not be ruled out as a cause of the tourism plunge from South Korea during the second half of the year.

But Japan enjoyed a record 31.19 million new arrivals by foreigners overall last year, an increase of 1.09 million from 2018. The figure excludes those already residing in Japan for work or school who came back across the border after leaving for a temporary trip.

Chinese nationals made up the largest slice of these visitors, with a 24.7% rise in 2019 to 7.42 million people. South Korea ranked second, ahead of Taiwan.

In terms of visas, tourism and other short-term categories accounted for roughly 98% of the total. About 189,000 technical trainees entered the country last year, a 25.7% jump. Study-abroad students, however, shrank by 2.1% to 120,000 individuals.

The number of Japanese traveling abroad last year hit a record 20.08 million, rising by 1.13 million from 2018.