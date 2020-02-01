ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginTry 3 months for $9
Travel & Leisure

South Korean travel to Japan slumps 27% as ties turn cold

Visitors fell for first time in eight years even as Tokyo touts tourism record

MINAKO YAMASHITA, Nikkei staff writer
Tourists visit the Toshogu shrine in Nikko, Tochigi Prefecture. Japan attracted a record 31.19 million foreign travelers in 2019. (Photo by Hajime Matsumoto)

TOKYO -- South Korean travelers shunned Japanese destinations last year after bilateral relations soured, bucking a tourism trend that produced a record number of foreign visitors to Japan in 2019.

New arrivals from South Korea plummeted by 27.1% to 5.34 million during 2019, official Japanese data released Friday shows, the first drop in visitors from the Asian neighbor in eight years. Tourist numbers plunged by over 50% on the year for each month since August.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's cabinet approved tougher restrictions in August on certain exports to South Korea. Seoul soon responded by saying it would not renew an intelligence sharing pact with Tokyo, before reversing that decision in November.

The Immigration Bureau of Japan, which compiled the annual data, said the export restrictions could not be ruled out as a cause of the tourism plunge from South Korea during the second half of the year.

But Japan enjoyed a record 31.19 million new arrivals by foreigners overall last year, an increase of 1.09 million from 2018. The figure excludes those already residing in Japan for work or school who came back across the border after leaving for a temporary trip.

Chinese nationals made up the largest slice of these visitors, with a 24.7% rise in 2019 to 7.42 million people. South Korea ranked second, ahead of Taiwan.

In terms of visas, tourism and other short-term categories accounted for roughly 98% of the total. About 189,000 technical trainees entered the country last year, a 25.7% jump. Study-abroad students, however, shrank by 2.1% to 120,000 individuals.

The number of Japanese traveling abroad last year hit a record 20.08 million, rising by 1.13 million from 2018.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media