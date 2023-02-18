Southern Japan aims to lure foreign cyclists through bike race

FUKUOKA -- Organizers of the Tour de Kyushu 2023 are preparing to showcase Japan's southernmost main island as an attractive destination for global cycle tourism through the international multistage bicycle road race this autumn.

Top-level domestic and international bicycle racers are expected to participate in the race of more than 400 kilometers. It is planned to pass through such places as an area in Fukuoka prefecture that was seriously damaged by torrential rains a few years ago, the Kumamoto prefecture coal mining city of Omuta, designated as a World Heritage Site, and pass Mount Aso in Oita prefecture.