ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Travel & Leisure

Southern Japan aims to lure foreign cyclists through bike race

Preparations fully underway for Tour de Kyushu in October

The Tour de Kyushu organizing committee studied the Oita Cycle Fes in one of its prefectures to optimize the event's execution. (Photo courtesy of Oita Cycle Fes organizing committee)
JUNYA HISANAGA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

FUKUOKA -- Organizers of the Tour de Kyushu 2023 are preparing to showcase Japan's southernmost main island as an attractive destination for global cycle tourism through the international multistage bicycle road race this autumn.

Top-level domestic and international bicycle racers are expected to participate in the race of more than 400 kilometers. It is planned to pass through such places as an area in Fukuoka prefecture that was seriously damaged by torrential rains a few years ago, the Kumamoto prefecture coal mining city of Omuta, designated as a World Heritage Site, and pass Mount Aso in Oita prefecture.

Read Next

Latest On Travel & Leisure

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close