TOKYO -- Japan received 1.82 million visitors from abroad in March, the Japan National Tourism Organization announced Wednesday, putting inbound spending one step closer to surpassing pre-pandemic levels this year.

The figure represents 66% of the tally from March 2019, before the global spread of the coronavirus. It increased 23% from February and 27.5 times from March 2022. Total visitors for the year are seen topping 20 million.