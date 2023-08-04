ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Travel & Leisure

Summer travel in Japan seen beating pre-COVID levels

ANA bookings up 3% from 2019, key shinkansen line plans record daily trips

A departure lobby for domestic flights at Tokyo's Haneda Airport. The rebound in travel has exacerbated the labor shortage in Japan's hospitality industry. (Photo by Yutaka Miyaguchi)
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO/KYOTO/NAHA, Japan -- Domestic travel in Japan is on track to outpace pre-pandemic figures this summer, with reservations for flights, trains and hotels all surging compared with the same period last year.

All Nippon Airways and budget affiliate Peach have together seen bookings for domestic flights during Japan's Bon holidays, from Aug. 10 to Aug. 20, increase around 30% on the year to 1.79 million passengers, according to parent ANA Holdings. The tally was 3% higher than for the same holidays in 2019 and marks the first time the carriers surpassed their pre-COVID performance for a long holiday period.

Read Next

Latest On Travel & Leisure

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more