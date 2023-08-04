Summer travel in Japan seen beating pre-COVID levels

TOKYO/KYOTO/NAHA, Japan -- Domestic travel in Japan is on track to outpace pre-pandemic figures this summer, with reservations for flights, trains and hotels all surging compared with the same period last year.

All Nippon Airways and budget affiliate Peach have together seen bookings for domestic flights during Japan's Bon holidays, from Aug. 10 to Aug. 20, increase around 30% on the year to 1.79 million passengers, according to parent ANA Holdings. The tally was 3% higher than for the same holidays in 2019 and marks the first time the carriers surpassed their pre-COVID performance for a long holiday period.