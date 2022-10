TAIPEI -- Hypersensitive to viral outbreaks from China after getting burned by SARS two decades ago, Taiwan was the first to close its borders to international travelers in early 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold globally.

On Thursday, Taiwan will effectively reopen to global tourism. Both its domestic and international situations have changed dramatically since early 2020, and the coming reopening will have ramifications beyond the hotels, restaurants and bars that are poised to benefit.