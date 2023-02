BANGKOK -- Thai Airways is expected to conclude a restructuring plan ahead of schedule, new CEO Chai Eamsiri told reporters Thursday, as a worldwide relaxation of pandemic restrictions spurs travel demand.

The Thai flag carrier filed for bankruptcy protection in 2020 amid headwinds from COVID-19. In plans announced last year, it aims to complete restructuring in 2024 through a debt-for-equity swap, and is looking to resume trading on the stock market in 2025.