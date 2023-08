KYOTO -- Thai hotel chain Dusit International's new location here encourages its guests to interact with locals, part of a growing industry trend of consideration for residents in a city that has been prone to overtourism.

The Asai Kyoto Shijo hotel, which opened in Kyoto's central Shijo Karasuma area in June, is Dusit's first foray into Japan. The Thai word "asai" means "to live," reflecting the hotel's emphasis on connection with the community.