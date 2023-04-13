ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Thailand expects $3.5bn boost from water-splashing Songkran days

Chiang Mai loses out as tourists flee PM2.5 and flock to southern beaches

Elephants splash children with water in celebration of the Songkran Water Festival in Ayutthaya province, north of Bangkok.    © Getty Images
APORNRATH PHOONPHONGPHIPHAT, Nikkei staff writer | Thailand

BANGKOK -- Thailand's five-day New Year celebration is expected to bring a 125 billion baht ($3.5 billion) economic bonanza to Southeast Asia's second largest economy and further fuel its post-pandemic recovery, according to the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce.

The holidays known as Songkran kick off Thursday and run through Monday. This year they mark a milestone as cities are expected to resume activities involving large throngs of water gun wielding celebrants for the first time in four years.

