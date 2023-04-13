Thailand expects $3.6bn boost from water-splashing Songkran days

BANGKOK -- Thailand's five-day New Year celebration is expected to bring a 125 billion baht ($3.5 billion) economic bonanza to Southeast Asia's second largest economy and further fuel its post-pandemic recovery, according to the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce.

The holidays known as Songkran kick off Thursday and run through Monday. This year they mark a milestone as cities are expected to resume activities involving large throngs of water gun wielding celebrants for the first time in four years.