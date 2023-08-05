ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Travel & Leisure

Thailand's Dusit aims to double hotels to 100 worldwide by 2025

Chain operator plans new luxury offerings in Kyoto and Bangkok as travel recovers

The flagship Dusit Thani Bangkok will reopen next year with residences, offices and retail space. (Image courtesy of Dusit International)
KENYA AKAMA, Nikkei staff writer | Thailand

BANGKOK -- Thai hotel chain Dusit International is set for a massive expansion in China, India and Japan, seeking to double its hotels worldwide to around 100 by 2025 as global travel recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.

There are plans to open a luxury Dusit Thani hotel in Kyoto in September followed by a midrange Dusit Princess hotel in China's Jiangxi province by the end of the year, according to Gilles Cretallaz, the company's chief operating officer, who detailed the expansion in a recent interview with Nikkei.

Read Next

Latest On Travel & Leisure

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more