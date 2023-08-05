Thailand's Dusit aims to double hotels to 100 worldwide by 2025

BANGKOK -- Thai hotel chain Dusit International is set for a massive expansion in China, India and Japan, seeking to double its hotels worldwide to around 100 by 2025 as global travel recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.

There are plans to open a luxury Dusit Thani hotel in Kyoto in September followed by a midrange Dusit Princess hotel in China's Jiangxi province by the end of the year, according to Gilles Cretallaz, the company's chief operating officer, who detailed the expansion in a recent interview with Nikkei.