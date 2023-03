TOKYO -- Thai hotel operator Dusit International will open two hotels in Kyoto that fuse Japan and Thailand, incorporating the Southeast Asian country's food and culture in a bid to stand out in the historical capital's crowded hospitality market.

The company's first hotel in the city will be the midpriced Asai Kyoto Shijo, with 114 guest rooms and a Thai restaurant, opening in June near Nishiki Market, a narrow shopping street popular with tourists.