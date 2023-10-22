Thailand's new World Heritage site faces overtourism pitfalls

BANGKOK -- Thailand welcomed the recent recognition of an ancient city as a World Heritage site as a boost to its pandemic-battered economy. But the spike in attention and visitors has also brought about conservation and other challenges for the country.

Si Thep Historical Park in the northern province of Phetchabun was named a UNESCO World Cultural Heritage site in September. That month, the site of ruins from the Dvaravati kingdom that flourished from around the sixth to 10th centuries attracted about 156,000 tourists, nearly quadruple from August, according to the park office.