BANGKOK -- Thailand's government expects tourism revenue next year to reach 2.38 trillion baht ($64.5 billion), about 80% of what it was before the pandemic, it announced on Monday.

The best-case scenario is for foreign tourists to drop 1.5 trillion baht while they are in the country and for domestic tourists to add 880 billion baht to the till, according to government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri.