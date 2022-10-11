Thailand shifts to European, U.S. tourists to rely less on Chinese

BANGKOK -- The Tourism Authority of Thailand, or TAT, has a new pitch for Europeans and Americans facing a harsh and expensive winter: Save on high electricity and heating bills by coming to enjoy Thailand's tropical weather.

The recently launched marketing campaign aims to promote Thailand as a year-round destination at a time when prices and heating bills are surging in Europe and the U.S. Attracting tourists from these markets, who tend to stay longer, will be key to TAT as it aims for 600 billion baht ($15.7 billion) in revenue and 10 million tourists this year -- all without Chinese arrivals.