Tokyo Disney Resort operator to slice winter bonuses by 70%

TOKYO -- Oriental Land, the operator of Tokyo Disney Resort, plans to cut winter bonuses by 70% for its roughly 4,000 full-time and part-time employees, according to sources.

Some contract workers, such as dancers, who are currently without work, are being urged to transfer or retire to cut costs in response to the drop in business caused by the novel coronavirus

Most events at Disney theme parks have been canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Performers have either been laid off entirely or are working sharply reduced hours. Most of these contract workers will be asked to choose between working in a different department, such as ticket sales, or receiving severance pay on retirement. About 1,000 people are subject to the cutbacks.