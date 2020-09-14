ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Travel & Leisure

Tokyo Disney Resort operator to slice winter bonuses by 70%

Performers facing pressure to transfer to other departments

Most events at Tokyo Disney Resort have been canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak, which has kept customers at home.   © Kyodo
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Oriental Land, the operator of Tokyo Disney Resort, plans to cut winter bonuses by 70% for its roughly 4,000 full-time and part-time employees, according to sources.

Some contract workers, such as dancers, who are currently without work, are being urged to transfer or retire to cut costs in response to the drop in business caused by the novel coronavirus

Most events at Disney theme parks have been canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Performers have either been laid off entirely or are working sharply reduced hours. Most of these contract workers will be asked to choose between working in a different department, such as ticket sales, or receiving severance pay on retirement. About 1,000 people are subject to the cutbacks.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close